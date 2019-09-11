Developing AI responsibly
Sarah Bird discusses the major challenges of responsible AI development and examines promising new tools and technologies to help enable it in practice.
Sarah Bird discusses the major challenges of responsible AI development and examines promising new tools and technologies to help enable it in practice.
This is a keynote highlight from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.