Four short links: 1 April 2020

Outlaw Innovations — This paper will explore how the often illegal activities of hackers (in the original usage of the term to refer to individuals who modify computer hardware and software) may produce valuable innovations. It will explore how these innovations, termed Outlaw Innovations, may be appropriated by firms and provide case studies where this has taken place. The paper will seek to locate this phenomenon in the existing innovation literature, and explore the implications for firm innovation processes.
Testing TikTok Algorithm Theories — I’m fascinated by people reverse-engineering algorithms like this. It’s kinda like people trying to figure out what the gods want.
riftty — Terminal emulator meant for use with the Oculus Rift headseat. I used to dream of lying in bed with a split keyboard and a headset, never needing to even get vertical. Now I’m in my 40s, I acknowledge that removing the only movement I get in my working life (walking to the desk and sitting) would probably a step in the wrong direction. But still, this feels nerd-important.