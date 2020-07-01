Radar

Four short links: 1 July 2020

Python in VS Code, Product Lessons, Voice Data, and Timeshared Robots

By Nat Torkington
July 1, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. PyLance — Python language server for VS Code that brings type information, auto-imports, type-checking, and multi-root workspace support to Visual Studio Code.
  2. 50 Short Product Lessons — A set of short thoughts from John Cutler on different elements of product management. (via Twitter).

  3. Mozilla Updates its Voice Dataset — 54 languages, 7,226 total hours of contributed voice data, 5,591 hours verified. New is a single word target segment: digits, plus “yes”, “no”, “hey”, and “Firefox”.
  4. Timeshared Robots — Remote access to a robot, and a dev environment, so you can control it. Designed to make parameter tuning very easy.
