Four short links: 1 July 2020
Python in VS Code, Product Lessons, Voice Data, and Timeshared Robots
- PyLance — Python language server for VS Code that brings type information, auto-imports, type-checking, and multi-root workspace support to Visual Studio Code.
- 50 Short Product Lessons — A set of short thoughts from John Cutler on different elements of product management. (via Twitter).
- Mozilla Updates its Voice Dataset — 54 languages, 7,226 total hours of contributed voice data, 5,591 hours verified. New is a single word target segment: digits, plus “yes”, “no”, “hey”, and “Firefox”.
- Timeshared Robots — Remote access to a robot, and a dev environment, so you can control it. Designed to make parameter tuning very easy.