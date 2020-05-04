Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 1 May 2020

ESP8266 Firmware, Deep Learning Anime, Cyber Wargaming, and Deep Learning Music

By Nat Torkington
May 4, 2020
  1. TasmotaAlternative firmware for ESP8266 with easy configuration using webUI, OTA updates, automation using timers or rules, expandability and entirely local control over MQTT, HTTP, Serial or KNX.
  2. Selfie 2 Waifu — deep learning constructs an anime character from your photo. Paper for the underlying technique. (via @tkasasagi)

  3. The Handbook of Cyber Wargames: Wargaming the 21st CenturyCyber wargaming combines two complex fields: wargame design and cyber operations. This handbook is full of examples of such manual games. It includes examples of: Network attack and defence exercises; Committee games; Company and state level games; Example of a Matrix Game; Analysing the cyber security space using Confrontation Analysis; Media Wars: The Battle to Dominate the Information Space; Attack Chain modelling. (via Nick Drage)
  4. OpenAI Jukebox — deep learning makes actual music in recognisable styles. There’s a clever encoding of audio to make it learnable. It takes approximately 9 hours to fully render one minute of audio through our models. Yow.
