Four short links: 1 May 2020

The Handbook of Cyber Wargames: Wargaming the 21st Century — Cyber wargaming combines two complex fields: wargame design and cyber operations. This handbook is full of examples of such manual games. It includes examples of: Network attack and defence exercises; Committee games; Company and state level games; Example of a Matrix Game; Analysing the cyber security space using Confrontation Analysis; Media Wars: The Battle to Dominate the Information Space; Attack Chain modelling. (via Nick Drage)
OpenAI Jukebox — deep learning makes actual music in recognisable styles. There’s a clever encoding of audio to make it learnable. It takes approximately 9 hours to fully render one minute of audio through our models. Yow.