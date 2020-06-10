Four short links: 10 June 2020

CapRover — an extremely easy to use app/database deployment & web server manager for your NodeJS, Python, PHP, ASP.NET, Ruby, MySQL, MongoDB, Postgres, WordPress (and etc…) applications.
Gravity — a powerful, dynamically typed, lightweight, embeddable programming language written in C without any external dependencies (except for stdlib). It is a class-based concurrent scripting language with a modern Swift like syntax.
PEGASUS: Pre-training with Extracted Gap-sentences for Abstractive Summarization — We evaluated our best PEGASUS model on 12 downstream summarization tasks spanning news, science, stories, instructions, emails, patents, and legislative bills. Experiments demonstrate it achieves state-of-the-art performance on all 12 downstream datasets measured by ROUGE scores. Our model also shows surprising performance on low-resource summarization, surpassing previous state-of-the-art results on 6 datasets with only 1000 examples. Finally we validated our results using human evaluation and show that our model summaries achieve human performance on multiple datasets. (Code)
The Seven Deceptions of Microservices — “Lies” implies deliberate intent to deceive, but whether intentional or not, these are the false ideas about microservices (according to the author): Separation of concerns across services reduces complexity; Microservices increase development speed;It’s safer to deploy small services than an entire app; It is often advantageous to scale services independently; Microservice architectures are more performant; Managing multiple services won’t be hard; Microservices will work if you design them carefully from the ground up.