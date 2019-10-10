Four short links: 10 October 2019

Ken Thompson’s Unix Password — Somewhere around 2014 I found an /etc/passwd file in some dumps of the BSD 3 source tree, containing passwords of all the old timers such as Dennis Ritchie, Ken Thompson, Brian W. Kernighan, Steve Bourne, and Bill Joy. Those passwords are very amenable to modern cracking methods, but Thompson’s was the last to be cracked…
Libcaca — a graphics library that outputs text instead of pixels so that it can work on older video cards or text terminals.
MIT’s AppInventor Now Does AI — AI with MIT App Inventor includes tutorial lessons as well as suggestions for student explorations and project work. Each unit also includes supplementary teaching materials: lesson plans, slides, unit outlines, assessments and alignment to the Computer Science Teachers of America (CSTA) K12 Computing Standards.