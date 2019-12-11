Four short links: 11 December 2019

disaster.radio — a disaster-resilient communications network powered by the sun. More specifically, a solar-powered LoRa-connected box running Scuttlebutt and other software. Still a WIP. I’m not sure about the choice of LoRa, though—the throughput isn’t great.
Powered Exoskeleton (IEEE Spectrum) — and the demo heavy object to carry is a missile. Of course.
The Road to Software 2.0 — the idea that software’s going to profoundly change how we develop software. Most companies don’t have the AI expertise to implement Karpathy’s vision. Traditional programming is well understood. Training models isn’t well understood yet, at least not within companies that haven’t already invested significantly in technology (in general) or AI (in particular). Nor are building data pipelines and deploying ML systems well understood. The companies that are systematizing how they develop ML and AI applications are companies that already have advanced AI practices.
The ComProp Navigator (Oxford University) — an online resource guide for civil society groups looking to better deal with the problem of disinformation.