Four short links: 11 March 2020

pi node — A π-box is a modular system of radio/streaming broadcast, composed of multiples inputs and outputs. The π-box aims to provide a multi-functional and easy-to-use micro-FM and streaming micro radio station. It is based on the mini-FM approach developed in the 80’s by the Japanese artist and researcher Tetsuo Kogawa, which promotes radio transmissions of FM waves upon a tiny perimeter, such as a house, a block, or a small zone. The π-box combines this ultra local transmission with internet possibilities (through ethernet, Wi-Fi or 3G/4G) to leverage all the possibilities of hybrid transmissions. The system is open source and based on open source software / open hardware.
AutoML-Zero — evolutionary search by modifying basic math operations with minimal human direction: evolutionary search shows promising results by discovering linear regression with gradient descent, 2-layer neural networks with backpropagation, and even algorithms that surpass hand-designed baselines of comparable complexity. Code available.