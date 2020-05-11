Four short links: 11 May 2020

DeepFake Cartoon Voices — Fifteen.ai is a text-to-speech tool that you can use to generate 44.1 kHz voices of various characters. The voices are generated in real time using multiple audio synthesis algorithms and customized deep neural networks trained on very little available data (between 55 seconds and 120 minutes of clean dialogue for each character). This project demonstrates a significant reduction in the amount of audio required to realistically clone voices while retaining their affective prosodies.
