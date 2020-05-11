Radar

Four short links: 11 May 2020

Go IRC Server, DeepFake Cartoon Voices, System Programming Book, TDD Data

By Nat Torkington
May 11, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Oragonoa modern IRC server written in Go.
  2. DeepFake Cartoon Voices — Fifteen.ai is a text-to-speech tool that you can use to generate 44.1 kHz voices of various characters. The voices are generated in real time using multiple audio synthesis algorithms and customized deep neural networks trained on very little available data (between 55 seconds and 120 minutes of clean dialogue for each character). This project demonstrates a significant reduction in the amount of audio required to realistically clone voices while retaining their affective prosodies.

  3. System Programming Book — CS241 “Intro to Systems Programming” textbook that was created in a wiki by University of Illinois students over 5 years.
  4. Realizing Quality Improvement Through Test Driven Development: Results and Experiences of Four Industrial TeamsThe results of the case studies indicate that the pre-release defect density of the four products decreased between 40% and 90% relative to similar projects that did not use the TDD practice. Subjectively, the teams experienced a 15–35% increase in initial development time after adopting TDD.
