Four short links: 12 December 2019

Social Science One Advisory Group Fingers Facebook — As members of the European Advisory Committee of Social Science One, we—along with the co-chairs—are frustrated. On the one hand, we were genuinely interested in helping to build a model to support academic research, and we appreciate the efforts the specific data science teams within Facebook have made to this end. On the other hand, the eternal delays and barriers from both within and beyond the company lead us to doubt whether substantial progress can be made, at least under the current model. Their proposed next steps would be excellent.
Work is a Queue of Queues — The ideal situation would be that once you’ve decided to work on a given queue, as an individual or a team, all the stack-based workflows would shift from push()’ing onto your stack and gaining your attention, to merely enqueue()’ing onto your backlog queue to get your ordered attention at a later date. Abstractions for productivity hack fetishists.
The Power of Links (Anil Dash) — For a closed system, those kinds of open connections are deeply dangerous. If anyone on Instagram can just link to any old store on the web, how can Instagram—meaning Facebook, Instagram’s increasingly overbearing owner—tightly control commerce on its platform? If Instagram users could post links willy-nilly, they might even be able to connect directly to their users, getting their email addresses or finding other ways to communicate with them. Links represent a threat to closed systems.