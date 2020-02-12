Four short links: 12 February 2020

T-NLG (Microsoft) — a 17 billion parameter language model by Microsoft that outperforms the state of the art on many downstream NLP tasks. If you want me, I’ll be here still boggling at 17B parameters.
Contextualise — a simple and flexible [open source] tool particularly suited for organizing information-heavy projects and activities consisting of unstructured and widely diverse data and information resources.
McDonald’s Deep Fryer Oil to 3D-Printing Resin — what this article doesn’t mention is whether it still smells delicious. Another key advantage is biodegradability. The researchers found that burying a 3D-printed object made with their resin in soil lost 20% of its weight in about two weeks. “If you bury it in soil, microbes will start to break it down because, essentially, it’s just fat,” Simpson says.