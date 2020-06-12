Four short links: 12 June 2020

OpenSHC — Syropod High-level Controller (SHC) is a versatile controller capable of generating body poses and gaits for quasi-static multilegged robots. It is implemented as a C++ ROS package that can be easily deployed on legged robots with different sensor, leg and joint configurations.
Source Hacking — In this report, we identify four specific techniques of source hacking: 1. Viral Sloganeering: repackaging reactionary talking points for social media and press amplification; 2. Leak Forgery: prompting a media spectacle by sharing forged documents; 3. Evidence Collages: compiling information from multiple sources into a single, shareable document, usually as an image; 4. Keyword Squatting: the strategic domination of keywords and sockpuppet accounts to misrepresent groups or individuals These four tactics of source hacking work.
Anonymous Camera — Real-time removal of faces, voices. etc. to maintain privacy in video.
Apple’s Success in China — A long article looking at the history of Apple in China, successes and failures. Part 1 introduces the essay series. Part 2 explains Apple’s product-zeitgeist fit in China. Part 3 looks at product localization. Part 4 looks at Apple’s services in China and relationship with Tencent. Part 5 looks at the complexities of operating in China. Part 6 and Part 7 look at Apple’s compliance efforts in respect of the App Store and iCloud respectively. Part 8 looks at Apple’s investment in DiDi. Part 9 concludes with lessons from Apple’s experience in China.