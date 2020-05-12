Four short links: 12 May 2020

flecs — a Fast and Lightweight ECS (Entity Component System). An ECS […] is a way to organize code that is mostly used in gaming and simulation projects. ECS code generally performs better than traditional OOP, and is typically easier to reuse. The main differences between ECS and OOP are composition is a first class citizen in ECS, and that data is represented as plain data types rather than encapsulated classes.
Two Ways to Categorize Errors — two dimensions that are useful for categorizing errors: Exceptional Errors vs. Failures; Internal vs. External Errors. Often the first step to solving a problem is finding the right lens to look at it through.
Chatting with Glue — An interestingly-presented set of ideas about how we might offer more structural affordances in chat software to assist comprehension. I’m not doing it justice: it’s provocative. How to help people think better with software is a conversation I’m always up for, so this has really hit my buttons.
The Best Books on the Politics of Information — If we are to understand how politics and markets work at the moment, we need to pay attention to how algorithms work, and how the economy is being remade from the ground up by these new forms of information processing. […] My starting point was ‘Okay, if we started thinking about the core of a curriculum for a course on this topic, what could we include?’ These would be the core books you would want as part of the discussion.