Four short links: 13 December 2019

Flutter — Google’s UI toolkit for building beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.Open source, uses Dart extensively, and has happy users. Worth watching.
Azure Mystery Mansion — collect the keys by visiting Microsoft properties and answering questions. Microsoft made it with Twine. I am fond of games as narrative aids for learning, but it’s interesting to see Twine used for marketing purposes. (via Cloud Blogs)
Win32 on macOS — answering the question “how did Wine developers get 32-bit Windows to run on 64-bit macOS?”.
Association of Facebook Use With Compromised Well-Being: A Longitudinal Study (NCBI) — Our results showed that overall, the use of Facebook was negatively associated with well-being. For example, a 1-standard-deviation increase in “likes clicked” (clicking “like” on someone else’s content), “links clicked” (clicking a link to another site or article), or “status updates” (updating one’s own Facebook status) was associated with a decrease of 5%-8% of a standard deviation in self-reported mental health. These associations were robust to multivariate cross-sectional analyses, as well as to 2-wave prospective analyses. The negative associations of Facebook use were comparable to or greater in magnitude than the positive impact of offline interactions, which suggests a possible tradeoff between offline and online relationships. Don’t read the comments, and beware websites that are all comments.