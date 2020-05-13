Four short links: 13 May 2020

Radar

  1. The Confessions of Marcus Hutchins, the Hacker Who Saved the Internet — Story of the MalwareTech security researcher who foiled WannaCry, only to be arrested by the FBI for having sold malware as a kid. Young Marcus had terrible opsec.
  2. The Next Social Era is Here — Arguing we’re ready for another boom in social software. First, the pandemic is creating a new topology of psychological and emotional needs. […] Second, the work environment is now open game for new social products. Two reasons for this. First, we see how good communication can be with consumer products and demand the same excellence in our work lives. But second, and newer, is that in the last few months, the distance between our work identities and our home identities have blurred.

  3. Cookies, Chaos and the Browser: Meet Lou Montulli — An interview with a Web oldbie, the guy who worked on https, cookies, forms, animated GIFs, but who will always have a treasured spot in my heart for the Curses-based text-mode browser Lynx.
  4. Why we at $FAMOUS_COMPANY Switched to $HYPED_TECHNOLOGY — Hilarious parody of a tech announcement.
