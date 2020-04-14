Radar

Four short links: 14 April 2020

Science of Happiness, Business of AI, Against Group Chat, and Human Standards Project

By Nat Torkington
April 14, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. The Science of Happiness — free enrolment in Berkeley’s MOOC to teach positive psychology. Learn science-based principles and practices for a happy, meaningful life.
  2. The New Business of AI (A16Z) — many AI companies have: Lower gross margins due to heavy cloud infrastructure usage and ongoing human support; Scaling challenges due to the thorny problem of edge cases; Weaker defensive moats due to the commoditization of AI models and challenges with data network effects.

  3. Group Chat: The Best Way to Totally Stress Out Your TeamGroup chat is like being in an all-day meeting, with random participants, and no agenda.
  4. Human Standards Project — p2p-shared international and device manufacturer standards to assist diy ventilator and masks teams.
