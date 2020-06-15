Radar

Four short links: 15 June 2020

Social Skills, Programming Languages, GDPR for Developers, and Scanning Microscope

By Nat Torkington
June 15, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Team Players: How Social Skills Improve Group PerformanceSome people consistently cause their group to exceed its predicted performance. We call these individuals “team players”. Team players score significantly higher on a well-established measure of social intelligence, but do not differ across a variety of other dimensions, including IQ, personality, education and gender. Social skills – defined as a single latent factor that combines social intelligence scores with the team player effect – improve group performance about as much as IQ. We find suggestive evidence that team players increase effort among teammates.
  2. PLDI 2020 ProceedingsProceedings of the 41st ACM SIGPLAN Conference on Programming Language Design and Implementation.

  3. CNIL’s GDPR Guide for Developers — 17 pages, one per major topic: Develop in compliance with the GDPR; Identify personal data; Prepare your development; Secure your development environment; Manage your source code; Make an informed choice of architecture; Secure your websites, applications and servers; Minimize the data collection; Manage user profiles; Control your libraries and SDKs; Ensure quality of the code and its documentation; Test your applications; Inform users; Prepare for the exercise of people’s rights; Define a data retention period; Take into account the legal basis in the technical implementation; Use analytics on your websites and applications.
  4. 3D Scanning Microscope for $250 — Using a single element, but a stepping platform and stitching software, you can take super-hi-res close-up photos of objects. (Kickstarter)
