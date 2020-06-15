Four short links: 15 June 2020

Team Players: How Social Skills Improve Group Performance — Some people consistently cause their group to exceed its predicted performance. We call these individuals “team players”. Team players score significantly higher on a well-established measure of social intelligence, but do not differ across a variety of other dimensions, including IQ, personality, education and gender. Social skills – defined as a single latent factor that combines social intelligence scores with the team player effect – improve group performance about as much as IQ. We find suggestive evidence that team players increase effort among teammates.
PLDI 2020 Proceedings — Proceedings of the 41st ACM SIGPLAN Conference on Programming Language Design and Implementation.
CNIL’s GDPR Guide for Developers — 17 pages, one per major topic: Develop in compliance with the GDPR; Identify personal data; Prepare your development; Secure your development environment; Manage your source code; Make an informed choice of architecture; Secure your websites, applications and servers; Minimize the data collection; Manage user profiles; Control your libraries and SDKs; Ensure quality of the code and its documentation; Test your applications; Inform users; Prepare for the exercise of people’s rights; Define a data retention period; Take into account the legal basis in the technical implementation; Use analytics on your websites and applications.
3D Scanning Microscope for $250 — Using a single element, but a stepping platform and stitching software, you can take super-hi-res close-up photos of objects. (Kickstarter)