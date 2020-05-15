Four short links: 15 May 2020

Favourite Developer-Efficiency Tips — Before putting a project or incomplete task away, make notes of what the next thing was that you were going to work on. This lets you bypass that 10 minute orientation getting back into the project the next time you pick it up. I’d not heard it called that before. All the suggestions are very good.
VR-DOS — an experimental “PC running DOS” emulator inside a VR environment.
