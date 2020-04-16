Radar

Four short links: 16 April 2020

Kanban Board, Remote Work Playbook, Deep Faked Avatars, and Database Testing Tool

By Nat Torkington
April 16, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Kanboard — free and open source Trello-like Kanban boards.
  2. Remote Work Playbook — really useful advice on the actual mechanics of working remotely, not just which tools to use but how to use them. E.g., As an individual contributor, is there something you just did that you think a colleague would have to do at some point in the future, would this have been easier and faster if you had a document to consult? If your answer to both questions is yes, write documentation for the thing and store in a common place where your team can access. Notion is a great place to store this. You should also share the link in your instant communication channel so your colleagues are aware.

    3. Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.

    Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.

    Learn more
  3. avatarify — deep fake technology used to give you avatars of your choice for use in Zoom and Skype.
  4. pstressDatabase concurrency and crash recovery testing tool. (via Percona blog)
Post topics: Four Short Links
Post tags: Signals
Share: