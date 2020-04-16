Four short links: 16 April 2020

Kanboard — free and open source Trello-like Kanban boards.
Remote Work Playbook — really useful advice on the actual mechanics of working remotely, not just which tools to use but how to use them. E.g., As an individual contributor, is there something you just did that you think a colleague would have to do at some point in the future, would this have been easier and faster if you had a document to consult? If your answer to both questions is yes, write documentation for the thing and store in a common place where your team can access. Notion is a great place to store this. You should also share the link in your instant communication channel so your colleagues are aware.
