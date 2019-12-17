Four short links: 17 December 2019

Radar / Four Short Links

December 17, 2019
  1. The Essential Guide to Shenzhen (Bunnie Huang) — This book is designed to help non-Mandarin speakers navigate the sprawling electronics markets of Shenzhen. The book is out of print, so Bunnie released it free to download.
  2. The Terror Queue (The Verge) — User-submitted content opens the door to damaging material; laws require it to be identified and removed, which means someone is paid to look at damaging material…which damages them. Doing this in a way that doesn’t harm people is an unsolved problem.

  3. WebAssembly Becomes W3C RecommendationWebAssembly improves web performance and power consumption by being a virtual machine and execution environment enabling loaded pages to run as native compiled code. In other words, WebAssembly enables near-native performance, optimized load time, and perhaps most importantly, a compilation target for existing code bases.
  4. Three Best Business Books of 2019there were three books that appeared on every list this year: Range by David Epstein, Nine Lies About Work by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, and Loonshots by Safi Bahcall.
