Four short links: 17 December 2019

The Essential Guide to Shenzhen (Bunnie Huang) — This book is designed to help non-Mandarin speakers navigate the sprawling electronics markets of Shenzhen. The book is out of print, so Bunnie released it free to download.
The Terror Queue (The Verge) — User-submitted content opens the door to damaging material; laws require it to be identified and removed, which means someone is paid to look at damaging material…which damages them. Doing this in a way that doesn’t harm people is an unsolved problem.
WebAssembly Becomes W3C Recommendation — WebAssembly improves web performance and power consumption by being a virtual machine and execution environment enabling loaded pages to run as native compiled code. In other words, WebAssembly enables near-native performance, optimized load time, and perhaps most importantly, a compilation target for existing code bases.