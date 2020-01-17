Four short links: 17 January 2020

cursedfs — Make a disk image formatted with both ext2 and FAT at once. Silliness!
cats — Here, placed side-by-side for comparison, are GNU’s implementation of cat, Plan 9’s implementation, Busybox’s implementation, and NetBSD’s implementation, Seventh Edition Unix (1979), Tenth Edition Unix (1989), and 4.3BSD. There’s a lot to learn from the differences!
wav2letter++ — a fast, open source speech processing toolkit the speech team at Facebook AI Research built to facilitate research in end-to-end models for speech recognition. It is written entirely in C++ and uses the ArrayFire tensor library and the flashlight machine learning library for maximum efficiency.
Work is Work (Coda Hale) — Neither your employee handbook nor your calendar are accurate depictions of how work in the organization is done. Unless your organization is staffed with zombies, members of the organization will constantly be subverting standard operating procedure in order to get actual work done. Even ants improvise. (via Ben Gracewood)