Four short links: 17 Nov 2020
Security Papers, Security in Syntax, Mistakes, and GraphQL Editor
- NDSS Symposium 2020 Papers — Large pile of security research from the 2020 Network and Distributed System Security Symposium, including papers on topics as wide-reaching as hypervisor fuzzing and The Attack of the Clones Against Proof-of-Authority which sounds like a very niche Star Wars sequel indeed.
- Liquid Information Flow Control — We present Lifty, a domain-specific language for data-centric applications that manipulate sensitive data. A Lifty programmer annotates the sources of sensitive data with declarative security policies, and the language statically and automatically verifies that the application handles the data according to the policies. Moreover, if verification fails, Lifty suggests a provably correct repair, thereby easing the programmer burden of implementing policy enforcing code throughout the application.
- So You’ve Made a Mistake and It’s Public — Wikipedians’ excellent advice for what to do when you’ve been busted making a mistake.
- GraphQL Editor — Create a schema by using visual blocks system. GraphQL Editor will transform them into code.