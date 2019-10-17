Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 17 October 2019

Compositing Software, Website Vulnerabilities, Logic Puzzles, and FPGA-in-USB

By Nat Torkington
October 17, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. Natronopen source compositing software for VFX and motion graphics.
  2. is-website-vulnerablefinds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website’s front end JavaScript libraries.

  3. Solving Logic Grid Puzzles With An Algorithm That Imitates Human BehaviorWe present in this paper our solver for logic grid puzzles. The approach used by our algorithm mimics the way a human would try to solve the same problem. Every progress made during the solving process is accompanied by a detailed explanation of our program’s reasoning. Since this reasoning is based on the same heuristics that a human would employ, the user can easily follow the given explanation.
  4. Fomua programmable FPGA device that fits inside a USB port. It has four buttons, an RGB LED, and an FPGA that is compatible with a fully open source chain and capable of running a RISC-V core. Fomu comes in a custom plastic enclosure that slots perfectly into a USB Type-A port.
