Four short links: 18 February 2020

Charting a Way Forward (Facebook) — Facebook’s discussion document for regulating social media. This paper explores possible regulatory structures for content governance outside the United States and identifies questions that require further discussion. It builds off recent developments on this topic, including legislation proposed or passed into law by governments as well as scholarship that explains the various content governance approaches that have been adopted in the past and may be taken in the future. Its overall goal is to help frame a path forward—taking into consideration the views not only of policymakers and private companies, but also civil society and the people who use Facebook’s platform and services.
Stagnation and Scientific Incentives — We demonstrate empirically that measures of novelty are correlated with but distinct from measures of scientific impact, which suggests that if also novelty metrics were utilized in scientist evaluation, scientists might pursue more innovative, riskier projects.