Four short links: 18 May 2020

The Web Assembly App Gap — This essay states the case for the modern browser as a platform, and explores some components that might fill the gaps in a modern stack. […] Content-aware, versioned data; UI Framework; Standard interfaces for automation; Stateful Service Architecture. (via Paul Butler)
Hints and Principles for Computer System Design — suggests the goals you might have for your system—Simple, Timely, Efficient, Adaptable, Dependable, Yummy (STEADY)—and effective techniques for achieving them—Approximate, Incremental, Divide & Conquer (AID).
Initial Analysis of Underhanded Source Code — source code that appears benign to human review but is actually malicious. This paper looks at examples, summarizes literature, identifies promising mechanisms for countering it, and digs deep into one dataset (the Obfuscated V Contest).
Tempest in GNU Radio — TEMPEST (or Van Eck Phreaking) is a technique to eavesdrop video monitors by receiving the electromagnetic signal emitted by the VGA/HDMI cable and connectors (although other targets are possible, such as keyboards, for which the same term is generally used[…]). This is basically a re-implementation of Martin Marinov’s excellent TempestSDR in GNU Radio.