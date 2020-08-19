Four Short Links: 19 August 2020
Notebook Design, Decision Records, Computational Embroidery, and Neuromorphic Chips
- The Design Space of Computational Notebooks — Looked at 60 notebook systems and grouped 10 design space dimensions into four major stages of a data science workflow: importing data into notebooks (data sources), editing code and prose (editor style, supported programming languages, versioning, collaboration), running code to generate outputs (cell execution order, liveness [6], execution environment, and cell outputs), and publishing notebook outputs.
- Architecture Decision Records — The why’s and how’s of documentating architecture decisions. Future you will thank currently-present-you-but-past-you-by-the-time-it-is-useful.
- PEmbroider — an open library for computational embroidery with Processing.
- Neuromorphic Chips Take Shape — Neuromorphic chips are packed with artificial neurons and artificial synapses that mimic the activity spikes that occur within the human brain—and they handle all this processing on the chip. This results in smarter, far more energy-efficient computing systems. Outline of the what and why, with a few examples.