Four short links: 19 February 2020

OpenAI Gets Commercial (MIT TR) — deep learning seems to be the most effective direction for AGI research; compute required is doubling every 3.4 months, which consumes cash, so they need to make money, so there’s a lot less publishing and a lot more nervous eyes toward commercial projects that might bring in revenue.
AI Research Rankings 2019 — China has steadily increased its share of authorship of the top 10% most-cited papers: China’s share was at 26.5% in 2018, not far behind the United States at 29%.