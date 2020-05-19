Four short links: 19 May 2020

This Service Helps Malware Authors Fix Flaws in their Code (Krebs on Security) — Of course the Bad Guys(tm) are going to want security audits. Of course! “We can examine your (or not exactly your) PHP code for vulnerabilities and backdoors,” reads his offering on several prominent Russian cybercrime forums. “Possible options include, for example, bot admin panels, code injection panels, shell control panels, payment card sniffers, traffic direction services, exchange services, spamming software, doorway generators, and scam pages, etc.”
What to Do When AI Fails (O’Reilly) — Why even think about incident response differently in the world of AI? The answers boil down to three major reasons, which may also exist in other large software systems but are exacerbated in AI. First and foremost is the tendency for AI to decay over time. Second is AI’s tremendous complexity. And last is the probabilistic nature of statistics and machine learning (ML).
Glamorous Toolkit — a live notebook. It is a flexible search interface. It is a fancy code editor. It is a software analysis platform. It is a data visualization engine. All in one. And it is free and open-source under an MIT license.
Rethinking Conference Calls for Video Calls (Matt Webb) — I find the idea of Zoom talks fascinating. What does it means to do something: which is live; where everyone in the audience is potentially multitasking; that includes a text chat backchannel which is visible to everyone? Matt’s been thinking about how we might remake “The Talk” in the age of Zoom. One thing’s clear: there’s huge room for tools to evolve.