Four short links: 2 January 2020

Voice Assistant, Public Domain, Bing Disinformation, and Knowledge Bases

By Nat Torkington
January 2, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Rhasspyan open source, fully offline voice assistant toolkit for many languages that works well with Home Assistant, Hass.io, and Node-RED.
  2. Public Domain Day 2020 — Forster’s “A Passage to India,” Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and the first film adaptation of Peter Pan are amongst the works entering the public domain in the US.

  3. Bing’s Top Search Results Contain an Alarming Amount of DisinformationIn general, Bing returns disinformation and misinformation at a significantly higher rate than Google does. In general, Bing directs users to conspiracy-related content, even if they aren’t explicitly looking for it. Bing shows users Russian propaganda at a much higher rate than Google does. Bing places student-essay sites—sites where students post or sell past papers — in its top 50 results for certain queries. Bing dredges up gratuitous white-supremacist content in response to unrelated queries.
  4. Outlinewiki and knowledge base for growing teams. Beautiful, feature rich, markdown compatible, and open source.
