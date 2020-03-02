Four short links: 2 March 2020

Quarantine Cooking (New Yorker) — we tend to think of the Chinese internet as just a battleground—activists and censors locked in an endless conflict. But, to many it is also homey and comforting, parts of it as familiar as a cozy kitchen. Quarantine cooking captures their boredom, their loneliness, their creativity, and their desire for connection amid anxiety and panic. The street will find a way.
