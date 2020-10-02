Four short links: 2 October 2020
Memristors, USB-C, Unfck the Internet, and Misinformation
- Single Device Behaves Like a Neuron — On its own, using a simple DC voltage as the input, the device outputs not just simple spikes, as some other devices can manage, but the whole array of neural activity—bursts of spikes, self-sustained oscillations, and other stuff that goes on in your brain. (Paper)
- USB-C Is a Total Mess — Different power standards, differing video standards, and no way for a person to look at a cable or a connector and know what it can do. “The great thing about standards is that there’s so many to choose from.”
- Unfck The Internet — Mozilla’s new campaign makes sense to me, but I can’t say it makes sense to launch during a pandemic election …
- How Civil Society Can Combat Misinformation and Hate Speech Without Making It Worse — Good suggestions, backed by research. The six strategies for countering misinformation and hate speech: connected communities; the Truth Sandwich; pre-bunking; distributed debunking; localize the context; humor over rumor.