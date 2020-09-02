Radar

Four short links: 2 September 2020

Debug Visualizer, Userland, Minglr, and Declarative Logic in Rust

By Nat Torkington
September 2, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. VSCode Debug VisualizerA VS Code extension for visualizing data structures while debugging. Like the VS Code’s watch view, but with rich visualizations of the watched value. The screencast is wow.
  2. Userlandan integrated dataflow environment for end-users. It allows users to interact with modules that implement functionality for different domains from a single user interface and combine these modules in creative ways. The talk shows it in action. It’s a spreadsheet and cells can be like a spreadsheet, or can be like a Unix shell, or can be an audio synthesizer (!).

  3. Minglr — Open source software (built on Jitsi) that facilitates the ad hoc mingling that might happen in the audience after a talk ends: see who’s there, pick people to talk to, talk to them. Interesting to see the floresence of social software thanks to lockdown.
  4. Crepea library that allows you to write declarative logic programs in Rust, with a Datalog-like syntax. The Reachable example is sweet. From initial testing, the generated code is very fast. Variants of transitive closure for large graphs (~1000 nodes) run at comparable speed to compiled Souffle, and at a fraction of the compilation time.
