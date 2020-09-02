Four short links: 2 September 2020
Debug Visualizer, Userland, Minglr, and Declarative Logic in Rust
- VSCode Debug Visualizer — A VS Code extension for visualizing data structures while debugging. Like the VS Code’s watch view, but with rich visualizations of the watched value. The screencast is wow.
- Userland — an integrated dataflow environment for end-users. It allows users to interact with modules that implement functionality for different domains from a single user interface and combine these modules in creative ways. The talk shows it in action. It’s a spreadsheet and cells can be like a spreadsheet, or can be like a Unix shell, or can be an audio synthesizer (!).
- Minglr — Open source software (built on Jitsi) that facilitates the ad hoc mingling that might happen in the audience after a talk ends: see who’s there, pick people to talk to, talk to them. Interesting to see the floresence of social software thanks to lockdown.
- Crepe — a library that allows you to write declarative logic programs in Rust, with a Datalog-like syntax. The Reachable example is sweet. From initial testing, the generated code is very fast. Variants of transitive closure for large graphs (~1000 nodes) run at comparable speed to compiled Souffle, and at a fraction of the compilation time.