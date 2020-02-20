Four short links: 20 February 2020

Radar / Four Short Links

  1. Hacker Laws — a lot of classics, like Cunningham’s Law: The best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask a question—it’s to post the wrong answer. And Kernighan’s Law: Debugging is twice as hard as writing the code in the first place. Therefore, if you write the code as cleverly as possible, you are, by definition, not smart enough to debug it.
  2. A Practical Guide to Watchdogs for Embedded Systems — a lot of good advice and sample code.

  3. Not Everyone Thinks Moore’s Law is Overlegendary microprocessor engineer says, “I’m expecting more transistors every 2-3 years by a number large enough that how you think of computer architecture has to change. And his reasoning is sound as a generalization.
  4. ADS-B Data SharingThere are many websites tracking aircraft, and all of them rely on data shared by ADS-B fans. However, the access to aggregated ADS-B worldwide data is limited. The main goal of ADSBHub is to become a ADS-B data sharing center and valuable data source for all enthusiasts and professionals interested in development of ADS-B-related software. Collaborative project that has the best data for what’s in the air.
