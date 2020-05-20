Four short links: 20 May 2020

The Paradox of Source Code Secrecy — In a world of privatized decisionmaking, the largely consistent move towards closed code in software sectors, has a number of deleterious results for the public, particularly in the age of algorithmic dominance. However, this Article argues that source code also carries a paradoxical character that is peculiar to software: the very substance of what is secluded often stems from the most public of origins, and often produces the most public of implications. And it is the failures of intellectual property law that has made this possible.
Chaskiq — Open source messaging platform for marketing, support, & sales. Chat, bots, video, conversation routing, and more.
WebPerl — The perl interpreter in WebAssembly, so you can put Perl code into your web pages. I’m not sure many people were itching to do this, but it shows how WebAssembly opens doors.
A National Security Research Agenda for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence — GWU’s collection of questions and subjects for research in cybersecurity and intelligence. Four components: offense (vulnerability discovery, spear-phishing, propagation, obfuscation & anti-forensics, destructive-power), defense (detection, interdiction, attribution), adversarial learning (adversarial examples, data poisoning, data pipeline manipulation, model inversion), and overarching questions (cyber-accidents, influence campaigns, speed, offense-defense balance, proliferation, strategic stability).