Radar

Four short links: 20 Nov 2020

CLI ePub Reader, Biology, Technical Debt, and APIs for Databases

By Nat Torkington
November 20, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. eprTerminal/CLI Epub reader.
  2. I Should Have Loved Biology — Conveys well the magic of the field. Notable also for the reference to A Computer Scientist’s Guide to Cell Biology, which I didn’t realise existed.

  3. Ur-Technical Debt — Reviving Ward Cunningham’s take on technical debt. Simply put, ur-technical debt arises when my ideas diverge from my code. That divergence is inevitable with an iterative process. […] “[I]f you develop a program for a long period of time by only adding features and never reorganizing it to reflect your understanding of those features, then eventually that program simply does not contain any understanding and all efforts to work on it take longer and longer.”
  4. Directusa real-time [REST and GraphQL] API and App dashboard for managing SQL database content.
