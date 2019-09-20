Four short links: 20 September 2019

Beyond WEIRD Psychology: Measuring and Mapping Scales of Cultural and Psychological Distance — since psychological data is dominated by samples drawn from the United States or other WEIRD nations, this tool provides a “WEIRD scale” to assist researchers in systematically extending the existing database of psychological phenomena to more diverse and globally representative samples. As the extreme WEIRDness of the literature begins to dissolve, the tool will become more useful for designing, planning, and justifying a wide range of comparative psychological projects. (via Marginal Revolution)
Connected Pacific — This site reviews the telecommunications environment of the Pacific Islands. It looks at each community’s connectivity to the world: telecommunications, sea freight, air routes, and trade. It provides real-time statistics on provider market share. It considers the complexity of island telecommunications through the mythical nation of Avaiki. Over time, it will be expanded to include data on carrier interconnections and performance to each market’s major trading partners. I love integrated views of data that give you context like this.
Soulver — Quicker to use than a spreadsheet, and smarter and clearer than a traditional calculator.