Four short links: 21 April 2020

- It’s Time to Learn (Scott Berkun) — a strong response to Marc Andreessen’s It’s Time to Build. It feels like we are in a disrupted time when anything is possible, and folks are wondering where the levers are to pull.
- pygraphistry — a library to extract, transform, and visually explore big graphs.
- Desert Island Devops — a single-day virtual event, to be livestreamed on twitch.tv/oncallmemaybe on April 30th, 2020. All presentations will take place in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- MSFT’s Machine Learning-Powered Bug Sorting — Since 2001 Microsoft has collected 13 million work items and bugs. We used that data to develop a process and machine learning model that correctly distinguishes between security and non-security bugs 99 percent of the time and accurately identifies the critical, high priority security bugs, 97 percent of the time. This is an overview of how we did it. Part of the ongoing augmentation of developers by (ML-powered) software.