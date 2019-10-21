Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 21 October 2019

Browser History, Competition Programming, Wi-Fi Secrets, and Pascal Returns

By Nat Torkington
October 21, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. Memex — open source browser extension to full-text search your browsing history and bookmarks.
  2. Competition Programming and Problem Solving, Fall 2019 — CMU course.

  3. Pwnagotchi 1.0.0I wanted Alpha and Beta to be able to detect each other and exchange with each other very basic information—but how do you communicate anything at all from a computer when: the main and only Wi-Fi interface is in monitor mode and already being used for Wi-Fi scanning, hopping, and frames injection; you have Bluetooth, but you want to keep it free for other uses (tethering, like we’re doing today, or maybe integrating BLE attacks, too, some day); you’re using the USB ports in gadget mode, so you can’t use external USB devices, like another Wi-Fi.
  4. Turbo Rascal 1.0 — Pascal IDE for C64 games, with a ton of specialized features (memory, level editing, etc). At the same time, FreePascal has a WebAssembly back end. Pascal’s a fun language for learning compilers on, but not really fully featured for building modern systems. I wonder how this new school of compiler and IDE developers can take their skills to a wider audience.
