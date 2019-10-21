Four short links: 21 October 2019

Pwnagotchi 1.0.0 — I wanted Alpha and Beta to be able to detect each other and exchange with each other very basic information—but how do you communicate anything at all from a computer when: the main and only Wi-Fi interface is in monitor mode and already being used for Wi-Fi scanning, hopping, and frames injection; you have Bluetooth, but you want to keep it free for other uses (tethering, like we’re doing today, or maybe integrating BLE attacks, too, some day); you’re using the USB ports in gadget mode, so you can’t use external USB devices, like another Wi-Fi.
Turbo Rascal 1.0 — Pascal IDE for C64 games, with a ton of specialized features (memory, level editing, etc). At the same time, FreePascal has a WebAssembly back end. Pascal’s a fun language for learning compilers on, but not really fully featured for building modern systems. I wonder how this new school of compiler and IDE developers can take their skills to a wider audience.