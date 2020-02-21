Four short links: 22 February 2020

VP of Something (Matt Webb) — It’s pretty clear to me that in 10 years time, sustainability will have to be a VP role, if not a C-level role, and “circular transformation” (I just made that up; you can have it) will be a phrase for the 2020s, just as “digital transformation” was the business mantra for the 2010s.
DeepSqueak — Developed by researchers Russell Marx and Kevin Coffey at the University of Washington School of Medicine, the software uses sophisticated deep learning algorithms (hence the name “DeepSqueak”) to automatically pick rodent calls out of raw audio, compare them to calls with similar characteristics, and even look for patterns in the squeaks’ order. Not much is currently known about what all those squeaks mean, but Coffey hopes that once enough biologists compile enough calls, a sort of murine “Rosetta Stone” will emerge.