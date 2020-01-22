Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 22 January 2020

Unending Projects, Work/Life Game, Software Characterization, Team Dynamics

By Nat Torkington
January 22, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Elements of Scheduling — notable for several things, but my eye was caught by: finite convergence to completion fell beyond our reach. I know that state.
  2. Dungeons and Deadlines — a game of work/life balance.

  3. Microsoft Application Inspector — open source software characterization source code analyzer that helps you understand what a program does by identifying interesting features and characteristics using static analysis and a customizable json-based rules engine.
  4. Understanding Team DynamicsWe find that highly successful teams are significantly more focused than average teams of the same size, that their members have worked on more diverse sets of projects, and the members of highly successful teams are more likely to be core members or “leads” of other teams.
