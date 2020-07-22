Four short links: 22 July 2020
Javascript Wiki, ML on Logs, Remove Chaos, and 1998 Zoom
- wiki.js — Portable open-source Javascript featureful wiki.
- Neural Embedding + Locality Sensitive Hashing for Logs — Our diff solution involves embedding each line into a low dimensional vector and (optionally “fine-tuning” or updating the embedding model at the same time), assigning it to a cluster, and identifying lines in different clusters as “different”. Locality sensitive hashing is a probabilistic algorithm that permits constant time cluster assignment and near-constant time nearest neighbors search. A clever way of getting approximate search in logs.
- Remove Chaos — Good leaders can walk into a situation where people have lost track of their goals and get everyone aligned on a clear path forward. They remove unimportant details, distill complex situations to their essence, and get the right decision-maker to make a call – even if it’s not them. They’re able to not only stop bad plans before it’s too late, but get them moving again in the right direction. It’s a life-long quest.
- 1998 Zoom — An hilarious infomercial for a 1998 version of Zoom.