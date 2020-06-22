Four short links: 22 June 2020

Root Causes — here are a set of “root causes” that I think are close to exhaustive: (1) trade-off: we were aware of this concern but explicitly made the speed-vs-quality trade-off (IE, not adding tests for an experiment). This was tech debt coming back to bite us. (2) knowledge gap: the person doing the work was not aware that this kind of error was even possible (IE, tricky race conditions, worker starvation). (3) brain fart: now that we look at it, we should have caught this earlier. “Just didn’t get enough sleep that night” kind of thing.
Software Engineer D&D Classes — Special ability: Hotfix. All party members immediately gain 1d4 + 1 HP and any damaged equipment is instantly repaired, but you must skip your next turn.
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.
Computing with Vision — a research program with the goal of devising ways of converting digital logic circuits into visual stimuli – “visual circuits” – which, when presented to the eye, “tricks” the visual system into carrying out the digital logic computation and generating a perception that amounts to the “output” of the computation. That is, the technique amounts to turning our visual system into a programmable computer.