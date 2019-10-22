Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 22 October 2019

Book Sponsorship, Policy Impact, Stream Processing Platform, and Fixing Hardware in Software

By Nat Torkington
October 22, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. Open Library Book Sponsorship — you pay and name the book, they digitize it.
  2. Public Impact Starter KitThe diagnostic tool helps you improve the impact of a government initiative. Guiding you through an assessment of your policy against the nine elements of the Fundamentals framework, you’ll determine whether the key drivers of policy success are in place. […] The nine-sided Fundamentals Map helps you map your policy against the Fundamentals framework to illustrate areas of strength and areas for improvement. […] The Checklist for Policymakers is a useful tool when you’re developing or reviewing a policy. By checking off each of the nine elements of the Fundamentals framework, you can help maximize the likelihood of your policy being a success. (via Danny Buerkli)

  3. Mantis — Netflix open sourced their platform to build an ecosystem of real-time stream processing applications. (via Medium)
  4. Unshaky — discards immediate second keypresses of the type generated by defective Apple butterfly keyboards.
