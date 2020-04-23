Four short links: 23 April 2020

Moloch — Large scale, open source, indexed packet capture and search.
3Dify Instagram Photos — open source toolset for adding a 3d effect to photos on Instagram’s web site. It uses 3d-photo-inpainting running in Colab (free GPU) and Cloud pubsub/storage for communication. A glimpse of the future: we could augment all our apps with deep learning-based services, but we still need to conquer paying for the GPUs and making it easy to use.
Spotify Doesn’t Use “the Spotify Model” and Neither Should You (Jeremiah Lee) — I no longer work at Spotify, so I am sharing my experience to set the record straight. The Spotify squad model failed Spotify and it will fail your company too. EXTREMELY well-written. Full of killer points like Every responsibility a team cedes to increase its focus becomes a new cross-team dependency.
