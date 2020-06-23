Four short links: 23 June 2020

Work From Home Cybersecurity Course — Secure your home Wi-Fi; Strong passwords; VPNs; Protecting confidential information; Personal devices; Phishing. It’s quite basic, but I imagine there are many companies we know (not the ones we’re in, of course!) who need this basic info.
A/B Street — A/B Street is a game exploring how small changes to a city affect the movement of drivers, cyclists, transit users, and pedestrians. I’m a huge fan of simulations as a way of developing intuition for a field.
On Contact Tracing and Hardware Tokens — Singapore recently gave a bunch of security people access to their TraceTogether token. Bunnie’s write-up is very good because it contains a discussion of the scenarios of contact tracing, against which any solution must be evaluated. See also Roland Turner and Sean Cross‘s reports.