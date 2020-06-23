Radar

Four short links: 23 June 2020

WFH Security, Face Super-Resolution, A/B Street, and Covid Tokens

By Nat Torkington
June 23, 2020
Four Short Links
  1. Work From Home Cybersecurity CourseSecure your home Wi-Fi; Strong passwords; VPNs; Protecting confidential information; Personal devices; Phishing. It’s quite basic, but I imagine there are many companies we know (not the ones we’re in, of course!) who need this basic info.
  2. There Is No (Real World) Use Case for Face Super ResolutionNothing good ever comes from face datasets. Such a powerful point.

  3. A/B StreetA/B Street is a game exploring how small changes to a city affect the movement of drivers, cyclists, transit users, and pedestrians. I’m a huge fan of simulations as a way of developing intuition for a field.
  4. On Contact Tracing and Hardware Tokens — Singapore recently gave a bunch of security people access to their TraceTogether token. Bunnie’s write-up is very good because it contains a discussion of the scenarios of contact tracing, against which any solution must be evaluated. See also Roland Turner and Sean Cross‘s reports.
