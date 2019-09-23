Four short links: 23 September 2019

The Cloud and Open Source (Tim Bray) — (language warning) There is plenty of evidence that you can be a white-hot flaming a**wipe and still ship great software. But (going out on a limb) I don’t think you can be an a**hole and be good at operations.
An Investigative Study of Cryptocurrency Abuses in the Dark Web — In total, using MFScope we discovered that more than 80% of Bitcoin addresses on the Dark Web were used with malicious intent; their monetary volume was around 180 million USD, and they sent a large sum of their money to several popular cryptocurrency services (e.g., exchange services). Furthermore, we present two real-world unlawful services and demonstrate their Bitcoin transaction traces, which helps in understanding their marketing strategy as well as black money operations.
MLIR — an intermediate representation (IR) system between a language (like C) or library (like TensorFlow) and the compiler backend (like LLVM). It allows code reuse between different compiler stacks of different languages and other performance and usability benefits. MLIR is being developed by Google as an open-source project primarily to improve the support of TensorFlow on different backends but can be used for any language in general.