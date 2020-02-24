Four short links: 24 February 2020

YOLO Creator Leaves Computer Vision — Joseph Redmon, creator of YOLO (You Only Look Once) has stopped doing computer vision because of its uses. But basically all facial recognition work would not get published if we took Broader Impacts sections seriously. There is almost no upside and enormous downside risk.
schema — tool to infer and instantiate schemas and translate between data formats. Supports JSON, GraphQL, YAML, TOML, and XML.
Overtone — an open source audio environment designed to explore new musical ideas from synthesis and sampling to instrument building, live-coding, and collaborative jamming. We combine the powerful SuperCollider audio engine with Clojure, a state of-the-art lisp, to create an intoxicating interactive sonic experience.