Four short links: 24 March 2020

Potential Distributed Reading Group on Distributed Systems — for some folks, this will be a great time to start reading groups to work through papers. You’ll never get a time with less physical distraction. (Just remember to ration your socials time or you and your time will vanish into the maelstrom.)
Pigweed — open source collection of […] modules built to enable faster and more reliable development on 32-bit microcontrollers. See also Google Open Source blog)
FASTBuild — a high-performance, open source build system for Windows, Linux, and OS X. It supports highly scalable compilation, caching, and network distribution. From the largest studios in the world to the smallest independent developers, FASTBuild is used in production every day to develop for PC/Mac/Linux, Consoles, Smartphones, and retro systems.