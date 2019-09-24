Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 24 September 2019

ICE Companies, Matrix Methods, Malfunctioning Sounds, and Terrorist Definitions

By Nat Torkington
September 24, 2019
  1. Companies That Work With ICE — interesting to see technology platforms in the conversation about ethical business. I wonder who contracts to RJ Reynolds, or Shell, and whether we’ll see lists of those companies too.
  2. Matrix Methods in Data Analysis, Signal Processing, and Machine Learning — videos of lectures. (via Mat Kelcey)

  3. Sound Dataset for Malfunctioning Industrial Machine Investigation and InspectionIn this paper, we present a new dataset of industrial machine sounds that we call a sound dataset for malfunctioning industrial machine investigation and inspection (MIMII dataset). Normal sounds were recorded for different types of industrial machines (i.e., valves, pumps, fans, and slide rails), and to resemble a real-life scenario, various anomalous sounds were recorded (e.g., contamination, leakage, rotating unbalance, and rail damage). The purpose of releasing the MIMII dataset is to assist the machine-learning and signal-processing community with their development of automated facility maintenance. (via the arXiv paper)
  4. Terrorist Definitions and Designations Lists: What Technology Companies Need to Know — short answer: there’s no existing answer that you can just defer to.
