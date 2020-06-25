Four short links: 25 June 2020

Krita — a professional FREE and open source painting program. Made by and for artists, rather than attempting to clone Photoshop 4.
Facial Recognition Leads to False Arrest — Civil rights experts say Williams is the first documented example in the U.S. of someone being wrongfully arrested based on a false hit produced by facial recognition technology.
Amazon Honeycode — This new fully-managed AWS service gives you the power to build powerful mobile & web applications without writing any code. It uses the familiar spreadsheet model and lets you get started in minutes. This is important because there’s a whole category of app that now doesn’t require developer time but also … spare a feel for AirTable. Early mover leads aren’t defensible when the FAANGs decide they can build what you’ve got. Companies with billions of profits to reinvest in competing with your startup are apex predators.
Device Firmware Update Cookbook — Implementing OTA (Over The Air) firmware updates is a rite of passage for firmware engineers. […] I have worked on multiple firmware update systems over the year, and every time I have learned something new. How do I package my images? How do I make sure I don’t brick the device? How do I share information between my bootloader and my application? […] In this post, I share the device firmware update architecture I would implement knowing everything I know now. I also highlight a few design patterns that are particularly useful.